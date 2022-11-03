Another warm morning starting off the day in the 50s and 60s with cloudy skies. Clouds will stay in the area into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be strong out of the south gusting up to 40 mph today. Heading into tonight lows will drop into the upper 50s. Showers and thunderstorms move into the region early Friday morning with storm chances continuing through Saturday evening. Severe weather risk remains limited.
Warm & windy Thursday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
