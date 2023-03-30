 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Warm & windy Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast 3/30

Temperatures are currently in the 30s with partly cloudy skies. A lot of changes are ahead today with highs jumping into the upper 60s and low 70s, increasing clouds, and extremely strong winds gusting up to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for the area through 10am on Saturday. Warm temperatures continue into tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered thunderstorms possible overnight. Highs will warm up into the mid 70s Friday with strong winds and severe weather potential. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms across portions of Missouri and an Enhanced Risk of severe storms in central and eastern Missouri Friday afternoon.

