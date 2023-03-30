Temperatures are currently in the 30s with partly cloudy skies. A lot of changes are ahead today with highs jumping into the upper 60s and low 70s, increasing clouds, and extremely strong winds gusting up to 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for the area through 10am on Saturday. Warm temperatures continue into tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered thunderstorms possible overnight. Highs will warm up into the mid 70s Friday with strong winds and severe weather potential. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms across portions of Missouri and an Enhanced Risk of severe storms in central and eastern Missouri Friday afternoon.
Warm & windy Thursday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
