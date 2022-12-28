 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm & windy Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast for Wednesday, December 28th

We're starting off the day with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be coming in from the south gusting up to 30 mph. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 30s with cloudy skies and strong winds continuing. Temperatures remain above normal into the weekend and next week. Rain chances will remain minor the next several days will better chances holding off until next week.

Recommended for you