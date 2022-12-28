We're starting off the day with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be coming in from the south gusting up to 30 mph. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 30s with cloudy skies and strong winds continuing. Temperatures remain above normal into the weekend and next week. Rain chances will remain minor the next several days will better chances holding off until next week.
Warm & windy Wednesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today