We're waking up to temperatures in the 30s with mostly clear skies. It will be a windy and warm Wednesday ahead with highs soaring into the 60s. Winds will be the only downside to today's forecast gusting up to 40 mph out of the south. Overnight rain chances will return with lows only reaching the 50s. A cold front will move through the area tomorrow quickly dropping the temperature throughout the day with rain chances lasting all day. Much cooler temperatures to end the week and start the weekend.
Warm & windy Wednesday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
