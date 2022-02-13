Warmer start to the week

Today cold temperatures continued with highs struggling to warm up into the upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight lows will drop to the low 20s with partly cloudy skies. Things will start to warm up on Monday with a Valentine's Day forecast of 48° and sunny.
Next week will start off on the warm side as 40s and 50s continue. Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring us our next cold front and winter system bringing us the chance for rain and snow. Temperatures will be much colder to end the week.