Warmer & sunny end to the week

  • Updated
Forecast for Friday, January 6th

We're starting off the day with cool temperatures in the 20s under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will quickly reach the 40s this afternoon with clear skies and mild winds. Overnight snow chances start to pick up slightly with lows in the upper 20s and gradually increasing clouds. Snow chances and wintery mix return for Saturday although little accumulation is expected with chances for some ice accumulation. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Mostly dry through late next week, with above normal temperatures.

