Warmer temperatures for Monday

It was a pleasant end to the weekend with highs in the upper 40s, sunny skies, and a light breeze. Tonight lows will drop to the 30s under mostly cloudy skies. We start off the work week tomorrow with temperatures making it back to the upper 50s with gusty winds and abundant sunshine.
Mild temperatures look to stick around next week with our next chance for rain moving into the area Tuesday with a chance for severe weather Tuesday evening into the overnight. Rain will continue throughout the day on Wednesday.