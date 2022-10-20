 Skip to main content
Warming into the 70s today

  Updated
  • 0

We start off the morning with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. BIG warmup as we head into the afternoon with highs reaching the 70s under sunny skies making today the warmest day of the week. Lows will reach the 40s overnight with clear skies and calm winds. The warmup continues into Friday with highs in the 80s, continuing through the weekend. High winds likely Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which may lead to high fire weather danger. Strong storms possible Sunday night.

