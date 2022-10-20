We start off the morning with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies. BIG warmup as we head into the afternoon with highs reaching the 70s under sunny skies making today the warmest day of the week. Lows will reach the 40s overnight with clear skies and calm winds. The warmup continues into Friday with highs in the 80s, continuing through the weekend. High winds likely Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which may lead to high fire weather danger. Strong storms possible Sunday night.
Warming into the 70s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
-
- Updated
- 0
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today