 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warming up into the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

It will be a bit warmer today but still fairly comfortable with humidity staying on the low side. Highs will be in the upper 80s under clear skies. Winds will be mild. Tonight looks to be calm as well with lows in the 60s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow we will warm up into the 90s and the warming trend will also continue into the weekend with very hot temperatures likely for next week.

Recommended for you