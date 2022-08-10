It will be another nice day today with highs in the upper 80s and sunny skies. Winds will be on the calm side with dry conditions. Although this is warmer than the past couple days, temperatures today will be on par with the average for this time of year. Tonight lows will drop into the upper 50s lower 60s under clear skies. Tomorrow things will warm up even more into the 90s. Dry, mild conditions and warm weather continue through the seven day forecast.
Warming up into the weekend
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
