Warming up into the work week

It was a beautiful start to the weekend today with abundant sunshine and highs in the 70s. Tonight lows will cool into the upper 50s with increasing clouds throughout the night. We’re in for another warm day on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for brief, light showers during the morning hours however most of the day should stay dry.
Next week looks to bring the heat with well above normal temperatures although no rain is expected through Thursday.