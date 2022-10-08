 Skip to main content
Warming up into the work week

We started off the weekend today with that perfect fall weather, highs in the 60s with sunny skies. Lows tonight will reach the low 40s and upper 30s overnight under mostly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Sunday we warm up into the 70s under mostly sunny skies. 70s continue through the beginning of the work week with our next chance for rain returning midweek.

