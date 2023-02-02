 Skip to main content
Warming up today, big cool down for tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

Full Forecast for Thursday, February 2nd

Starting off the day with temperatures in the 20s this morning and clear skies. This afternoon will be warm and sunny as highs reach the 40s today with a strong breeze out of the southwest. The warmth will be short-lived, however, as we see a cold front push through the area for the second half of the day dropping temperatures down into the single digits overnight. Clear skies though this evening with a strong wind from the north. The cool down will also be brief because temperatures will be back in the 50s by the weekend.

