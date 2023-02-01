Waking up to another very cold morning with temperatures in the single digits and clear skies. A strong warm breeze out of the southwest will bring temperatures back into the upper 30s this afternoon with sunny skies. Tonight lows return to the teens/20s under clear skies. The warmup continues into Thursday with temperatures reaching the 40s and clear skies. Near or above normal temperatures are expected through the rest of the week with the exception of a brief cool down on Friday.
Warmup into the 30s today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
