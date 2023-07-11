Weather Forecast July 11th

July 11th, today will be sunny with a high of 93, a heat index value as high as 100 and a south wind of 8 mph. tonight there is a chance for thunderstorms after 10 pm, an increased cloud presence and a low of 71. South southeast winds of 10 mph turning into west southwest winds after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50% and new rainfall will be between a quarter and a tenth of an inch.
July 12 will be mostly sunny with a high of 95 and a heat index of 101. South winds from 11 mph becoming north winds in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 18 mph. There is a chance for thunderstorms, precipitation will be 40% and new rainfall will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.
tomorrow night there is a chance for thunderstorms before 1 am, partly cloudy with a low of 68 and a west wind at 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40% and new rainfall will be between a quarter and half an inch.