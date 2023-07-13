 Skip to main content
Weather Forecast July 13th 2023

Thursday July 13th will have an increased cloud presence and a high of 91. Light winds from north northwest at 9 mph this afternoon. 

Thursday night will have a chance for showers after 4 am, mostly clear with a low of 68 and an east wind at 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. 

Friday July 14th will have a chance for storms after 1 pm, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 90 and a north-northwest wind of 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60% and new rainfall will be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. 

Friday night will have a chance for storms after 1 am. Mostly cloudy with a low of 65 and a northwest wind of 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40% and new rainfall will be between a quarter and half an inch possible. 

Saturday July 15th, sunny with a high of 89 and a northwest wind of 10 mph. 

Saturday night, mostly clear with a low of 65. 

Sunday July 16th, sunny with a high of 90.

Sunday night, chance for showers, partly cloudy with a low of 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%. 

