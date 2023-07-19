 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Forecast July 19, 2023

  • 0

July 19, Wednesday, will have a slight chance for showers after 5 pm. Partly sunny with a high of 87 and an east wind of 8 mph becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 10%. 

Wednesday night will have a slight chance for storms after 7 pm. Mostly cloudy with a low of 68. East-northeast wind of 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%. 

July 20 Thursday, today will be sunny with a high of 87 and a north wind of 11 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Thursday Night, will have an increased cloud presence with a low of 64 and a north wind of 9 mph. 

July 21 Friday, will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 and a north wind of 10 mph. 

Friday Night will be mostly clear with a low around 60. 

July 22, Saturday will be sunny with a high near 86 and a low of 62. 

July 23, Sunday will be sunny with a high near 91 and a low near 67. 

Recommended for you