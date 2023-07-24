Weather Forecast July 24, 2023

Monday July 24, Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight, A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 2am. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 100. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.