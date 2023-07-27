 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
109. Overnight lows remain above 75 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Forecast July 27, 2023

Today
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 111. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
 
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
 
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 111. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
 
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
 
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
 
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
 
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
 
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

