Weather Forecast July 27, 2023

Today
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Heat index values as high as 111. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 77. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 111. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind around 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 70.