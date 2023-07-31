Weather Forecast July 31, 2023

July 31st, This Afternoon
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday, August 1st
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 100. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday, August 2nd
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.