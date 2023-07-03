Weather Forecast July 3rd

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a south wind around 5 miles per hour.
Tonight, will be mostly clear with a low around 66 and an East-Southeast wind around 6 miles per hour.
Independence Day will be sunny with a high near 95, heat index values as high as 98 degrees. In the morning a light southeast wind that will turn south from 5 to 9 miles per hour.
Tomorrow night showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur mainly after 1 am. Increase of cloud presence and a low of 69. South Southeast wind from 7 to 13 miles per hour becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could reach up to 23 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 70% and new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half an inch possible.