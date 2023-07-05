Weather Forecast July 5, 2023

This afternoon will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny with a high of 80. Chance of precipitation is 40% and new rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch.
Tonight, will be partly cloudy with a low of 59 and a north wind of 9 miles per hour.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy, becoming gradually sunny with a high near 79 and a north wind of 9 miles per hour.
Thursday night will have a chance for showers between 1 and 4 am. mostly clear with a low of 59. there will be an east wind of 7 miles per hour and the chance of precipitation is 30% new rainfall will be less than a tenth of an inch.