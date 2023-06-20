Weather Forecast June 20

Tonight, you can expect clear skies with a light breeze and a low of 65, tomorrow morning is going to be sunny and 70 degrees. Tomorrow afternoon is going to be mostly sunny with a high of 90 and tomorrow evening will be mostly sunny and in the mid 80s.
The weather looks pleasant and dry over the next several days. Low pressure to our east will help drive an east breeze throughout the next several days.
Clear tonight and comfortable with lows in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny tomorrow which is similar to today. Highs near 90.
Sunshine continues into Thursday and Friday with highs near 90.
The humidity starts to build as we head into the weekend, with muggy conditions expected on Saturday.
The chance of a shower or thunderstorm is possible, with highs in the low 90s.
Sunday looks sunny and less humid. Highs in the low 90s. Sunshine continues early next week with highs near 90 on Monday and Tuesday.