Weekend Weather Forecast

Friday July 7th, today there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy with a high of 78. Southeast winds at 10 mph and chance of precipitation is 20%.
tonight, there is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy with a low of 63. East Southeast wind of 7 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday during the day will start out cloudy, becoming mostly sunny as the day goes on with a high of 75 and a north wind of 10 mph.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 57 and a north wind of 8 mph.
Sunday during the day will be sunny with a high of 82 and a calm north northeast wind of 6 mph.
Sunday night will be clear with a low of 60.