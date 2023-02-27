Overnight thunderstorms moved through the area with rain continuing through the early morning hours. Strong winds will be a concern for today as much of the area is under a wind advisory in effect through today at 12pm with wind gusts out of the northwest with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Sunshine will return for the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Clear skies continue overnight with lows reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny skies on the way for tomorrow with highs in the 50s.
Wind advisory in effect until 12:00 p.m.
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
