 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wind advisory in effect until 12:00 p.m.

  • 0

Full Forecast 2/27

Overnight thunderstorms moved through the area with rain continuing through the early morning hours. Strong winds will be a concern for today as much of the area is under a wind advisory in effect through today at 12pm with wind gusts out of the northwest with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Sunshine will return for the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Clear skies continue overnight with lows reaching the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunny skies on the way for tomorrow with highs in the 50s.

Recommended for you