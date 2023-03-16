A warm start to the day so far with a lot of rain headed our way. Rain will continue through the day with temperatures quickly falling from the 50s to the 30s by this evening. A wind advisory is in effect for the area through 7:00 a.m. on Friday. Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph out of the south, picking up during the afternoon hours. Rain will turn into snow during the evening hours, clearing out of the area overnight. Lows will drop into the 20s with winds gusting up to 50 mph. Friday looks to be cooler with highs in the 40s and gradually increasing clouds.
Wind advisory in effect, with rain and dropping temperatures through today
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
