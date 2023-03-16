 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...20 to 30 mph southerly winds Thursday morning, then
turning north northwesterly behind a cold front Thursday
afternoon, with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wind advisory in effect, with rain and dropping temperatures through today

Full Forecast 3/16

 A warm start to the day so far with a lot of rain headed our way. Rain will continue through the day with temperatures quickly falling from the 50s to the 30s by this evening. A wind advisory is in effect for the area through 7:00 a.m. on Friday. Winds will be gusting up to 40 mph out of the south, picking up during the afternoon hours. Rain will turn into snow during the evening hours, clearing out of the area overnight. Lows will drop into the 20s with winds gusting up to 50 mph. Friday looks to be cooler with highs in the 40s and gradually increasing clouds. 

