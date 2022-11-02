 Skip to main content
Windy, 70s & sunny today

  Updated
  • 0

Another warm and sunny day ahead with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s under clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected the next couple days with southerly winds gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds will stay strong into tonight as well as into tomorrow. Lows will drop into the 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. Showers and thunderstorm return early Friday morning lasting through the day Saturday. No severe weather or flooding is anticipated at this time.

