...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Windy & cloudy today, snow returns tonight

  Updated
Full Forecast Wednesday, February 15th

Starting off the day with strong winds, cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 30s. Things will stay dry though the afternoon with highs reaching the 40s although wind chill values will remain in the 20s and 30s due to strong winds coming in from the northwest. A cold front will work its way into the area tonight dropping lows into the 20s and quite a bit of snow along with it. Total accumulations look to be about 2-4 inches in the St. Joseph area with totals upwards of 6 inches farther northwest of the viewing area.

