Starting off the day with strong winds, cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 30s. Things will stay dry though the afternoon with highs reaching the 40s although wind chill values will remain in the 20s and 30s due to strong winds coming in from the northwest. A cold front will work its way into the area tonight dropping lows into the 20s and quite a bit of snow along with it. Total accumulations look to be about 2-4 inches in the St. Joseph area with totals upwards of 6 inches farther northwest of the viewing area.
Windy & cloudy today, snow returns tonight
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
