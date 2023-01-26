Starting off the morning with temperatures in the teens and wind chill values in the single digits and sub-zero values. Sunny skies on the way though today with very strong winds picking up out of the northwest dropping wind chill values significantly. Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures warming up to the 30s by Friday morning. Sunshine continues for Friday with highs recovering into the 40s. Much colder weather returns Sunday into next week.
Windy, cold & sunny Thursday
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
