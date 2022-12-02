A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and partly cloudy skies. It will be the warmest day of the week today with highs reaching the mid 60s under partly sunny skies. A wind advisory is in effect until 12:00 am Saturday for the area with strong winds out of the south around 30 to 40 mph, with gusts reaching 45-50 mph expected today. Big changes on the way for this evening with a cold front moving into the area winds out of the northwest expected later this evening, with winds also reaching to 40 mph, and occasionally higher gusts. Strong winds will bring high fire concerns Friday and Friday night. Cold temperatures to start the weekend with highs in the mid 30s and sunny skies on Saturday.
Windy & warm end to the week
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
