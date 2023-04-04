Windy & warm today, thunderstorm chances tonight

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Tuesday... .Warm and gusty winds will increase through the day from the south. Expect good surface moisture to be present early in the day; however, by mid day there will be rapid drying as a warm and dry airmass moves in from the west this afternoon. RH values will plummet to around 15 to 20 percent later this afternoon in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This, combined with the strong southerly winds will cause any fire that ignites to spread rapidly. . ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY, AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, 025, 028, 102, AND 103... The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, and 103.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, and 028. * WIND...Out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity around 15 to 25 percent this afternoon * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&