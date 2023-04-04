Starting off the day in the 40s and 50s with clear skies. The area is under a wind advisory through Wednesday at 1am and under a fire weather warning through 9pm this evening. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon with sunny skies and extremely strong winds out of the south gusting up to 40 mph. Strong winds and dry conditions will lead to strong fire weather concerns this afternoon. Severe storms are possible later today and this evening. Large hail, gusty winds, and a tornado or two are possible.
Windy & warm today, thunderstorm chances tonight
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
