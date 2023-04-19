 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Windy & warm today, thunderstorms tonight

  • 0

Forecast Clip 4/19

Starting off the morning with strong winds, temperatures in the 60s, and cloudy skies. Warm and breezy conditions continue through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, overcast skies and winds gusting up to 35 mph out of the south. Strong to severe thunderstorm chances return shortly after sunset tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are the primary concerns, chances for tornados cannot be ruled out. Thunderstorms will continue through Thursday morning with a cool-down heading into the weekend.

Recommended for you