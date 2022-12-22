Winter Storm brings strong winds and dangerous wind chill values

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Friday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow and blowing snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Friday.
For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Winter Storm brings strong winds and dangerous wind chill values

  • 0

Full Forecast for the winter storm moving through on Thursday, December 22nd.

Strong winds with gusting up to 45 mph and snow will lead to hazardous driving conditions this morning. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibilities through the day. Starting off the morning with sub-zero temperatures that will continue to fall through the day. Dangerous wind chills of below -25 to -35 below zero will continue through the morning. Precautions should be taken if going outside for any length of time today to prevent frostbite. Lows tonight will stay sub-zero 

Recommended for you