Winter Storm brings strong winds and dangerous wind chill values

Strong winds with gusting up to 45 mph and snow will lead to hazardous driving conditions this morning. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibilities through the day. Starting off the morning with sub-zero temperatures that will continue to fall through the day. Dangerous wind chills of below -25 to -35 below zero will continue through the morning. Precautions should be taken if going outside for any length of time today to prevent frostbite. Lows tonight will stay sub-zero
- KQ2 Weather:
- Interactive Radar
- Roads Conditions
- Local Closings
- KQ2 News:
- Download Our Apps
- Email Alerts