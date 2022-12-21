 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
CST FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, several inches of snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 PM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM
Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Winter Storm Warning in effect through 6:00 p.m. Friday

Full Forecast for 12/21

Starting off the morning with temperatures in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. A winter storm warning is in effect through Friday at 6:00 pm. Highs will reach the low 30s this afternoon with cloudy skies continuing and winds moving in from the southeast. This will allow for a short lived temperature recovery with highs warming to the mid 30s. Things start the change this evening as an impactful system moves into the area shortly after sunset this evening. Lows will drop into the negatives with snow chances really picking up. An estimated 2-3 of total snowfall estimated for the area. Winds behind the front will also rapidly increase with gust up to 40 mph expected by early Thursday morning. This will lead to visibility concerns and potential for near blizzard-like conditions Thursday morning. A Wind Chill Warning in effect Thursday through Saturday with values dropping to -30.

