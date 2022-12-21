Starting off the morning with temperatures in the teens under mostly cloudy skies. A winter storm warning is in effect through Friday at 6:00 pm. Highs will reach the low 30s this afternoon with cloudy skies continuing and winds moving in from the southeast. This will allow for a short lived temperature recovery with highs warming to the mid 30s. Things start the change this evening as an impactful system moves into the area shortly after sunset this evening. Lows will drop into the negatives with snow chances really picking up. An estimated 2-3 of total snowfall estimated for the area. Winds behind the front will also rapidly increase with gust up to 40 mph expected by early Thursday morning. This will lead to visibility concerns and potential for near blizzard-like conditions Thursday morning. A Wind Chill Warning in effect Thursday through Saturday with values dropping to -30.
Winter Storm Warning in effect through 6:00 p.m. Friday
Jade Steffens
Meteorologist/Reporter
