We're starting off the morning with snow falling in the area and temperatures in the 20s. A glaze of ice has covered the ground below powdery snow. High wind speeds will likely reduce visibility with the blowing snow. Highs will struggle to make it into the upper 20s with wind chill values remaining in the teens. Clouds will clear tonight with dry weather and above normal temperatures returning for the weekend.
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 3pm
- Meteorologist Jade Steffens
