...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches,
on top of what has already fallen through 9 am.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 3pm

We're starting off the morning with snow falling in the area and temperatures in the 20s. A glaze of ice has covered the ground below powdery snow. High wind speeds will likely reduce visibility with the blowing snow. Highs will struggle to make it into the upper 20s with wind chill values remaining in the teens. Clouds will clear tonight with dry weather and above normal temperatures returning for the weekend.

