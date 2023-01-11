 Skip to main content
Winter weather returns overnight

Full Forecast for Wednesday, January 11th

Starting off the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with clear skies. Clouds with gradually move in for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s, well above average for this time of year. Winds will be on calm side through the day. Rain and snow chances return overnight with lows in the 20s. Total accumulation totals expected to be less than an inch. Temperatures return closer to seasonal normals as we end the week with highs in the 30s with another warmup on the way Saturday.

