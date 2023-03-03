 Skip to main content
Wintery mix this morning, sunshine for the afternoon

 Starting off the day with temperatures in the 30s and rain and snow chances. The system will move through within the next few hours, giving way to clear skies and a big warmup for the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s with winds out of the north gusting up to 20 mph. Areas of light rain this morning should come to an end by late morning into early afternoon with sunny skies returning to the region.  Warmer this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday.

